Everyone Who Will Be Involved In The New Teen Mom Mashup!

The retreat was intended to allow the ladies to heal from past missteps. But, it became clear that the retreat had other goals. An insider told Ashley, “The first night was supposed to be just the girls of the cast hanging out, and everyone making up with the girls who they had fights with in the past. They hoped everyone would make-up on camera and then they could all move on without tension, but that didn’t work out.”

The feud was between Ashley and Jade, which seems to have stemmed from an incident in 2019. Ashley was displeased that Jade was promoted to Teen Mom 2 before she was, and then at a 2019 reunion, Ashley tried to start something with Jade.

“It seems Ashley wasn’t happy that Jade got on Teen Mom 2 and she came for her,” a source told Champion Daily in 2019. “A massive fight broke out, and Jade and Ashley almost got into a physical altercation. It was truly insane.”