Say goodbye to sagging eyelids with this simple ‘upsweep’ makeup tip that really works for lift at any age

Have you ever noticed how some women just don’t seem to age? Well, Jessica Enslow, a 49-year-old mom of seven, has finally shared her secret to looking youthful, and it all comes down to her genius makeup hacks. Keep reading to find out how she uses makeup to reduce the appearance of saggy skin around her eyes!

In a world obsessed with youthful appearances, Jessica Enslow offers a refreshing take on aging with grace. In a recent revelation, Jessica shared how she uses makeup to minimize the appearance of saggy skin around her eyes. Her beauty hack came to light during a moment when she was complimented on her youthful appearance, sparking widespread curiosity among women over 40.

Jessica Enslow, who has garnered over 384,000 followers on TikTok, was asked to share an eye makeup tutorial specifically tailored for women over 40. Her candid nature led her to speak openly about the extra skin she’s developed above her eyes as she’s gotten older.

The key, according to Jessica, lies in her careful use of eyeshadow application. By demonstrating her routine with the Tartelette Juicy Amazonian clay palette, Jessica revealed her technique of applying a neutral color into the crease, followed by a darker medium brown shade to conceal droopy skin. She also uses light and medium shimmer shades to achieve a lift, closely followed by a lighter shimmer shade in the inner corners, creating a highlight pop.

Using what appears to be Wet N Wild’s Color Icon eyeshadow palette, Jessica focuses on a more lifting effect. She expertly uses an angled brush with black or dark brown shade to create an up-sweep along the bottom lid and both sides of her eyes, ultimately making her eyes appear more lifted. To enhance the look, Jessica emphasizes the importance of curling her lashes, applying L’Oreal Voluminous Lash primer, and using Maybelline Great Lash mascara to complete her basic eye makeup routine.

Jessica’s video was well-received, gaining over 2,800 likes, and the comment section was flooded with gratitude for her valuable advice. Women in their 50s and above expressed their appreciation while agreeing that Jessica’s technique helped them regain confidence. Many were thankful for her relatable tips, as their aging eyes also posed similar challenges.

