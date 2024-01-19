Upgrade Your Android: Samsung Unveils Seven Free Galaxy S24-Ready Phones – Full List Inside!

“Ultimate Guide: 2024 Samsung Models to Receive New AI Features”

SEVEN new Samsung models are set to receive a range of new AI features this year.

Samsung has officially announced its latest Galaxy S24 handset, the first to operate on Samsung’s new One UI 6.1 software.

The Game-Changing Galaxy S24 Features

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 boasts numerous new AI features while also building on existing ones. One of these features is SmartThings Find, which has been developed into a separate app known as Samsung Find, capable of tracking devices, family, and friends.

Once you’ve updated to the One UI 6.1, you’ll be able to download the app from the Galaxy Store.

Other enhancements include AI translation for phone calls and magic reflection erasure for photo editing.

Upgrade Eligibility

Good news – these new features won’t be limited to only Galaxy S24 owners. However, they will likely only be available to Samsung’s newer devices launched in recent years.

Check the list below to see if your device is eligible for the upgrade:

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Tab S9 Series

Comprehensive Software Upgrades

Samsung typically releases its software upgrades in phases but hasn’t provided specific dates for the rollout. It has been made clear, however, that all the listed devices will have Galaxy AI within the first half of this year.