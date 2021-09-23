Say Bonjour to the First Photos of Emily in Paris Season 2

Dust off your houndstooth and jaunty berets, because Emily Cooper and co. are returning to our screens sooner than you thought.

After the viral success of Emily in Paris‘ first season last October, 10 new episodes of the Netflix hit will be arriving this year, the streaming network confirmed on Thursday, Sept. 23. They didn’t give a specific date but they did say that there were three months to go in 2021.

In the meantime, Netflix also dropped a handful of official photos from the second season, giving fans the first look at what’s to come for the fashionista, played by Lily Collins, and her friends.

“Finally, a first look at @emilyinparis Saison Deux!!!” Collins proclaimed on Instagram. “So excited to be sharing the screen with this incredible cast. Can’t wait for you guys to see everything that’s coming. You’re in for a real treat. Until then, bisous bisous!!….”