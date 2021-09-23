Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku calls for meeting with CEO of Instagram over racist abuse

Romelu Lukaku has called for a meeting between Instagram, the FA and Premier League stars in a bid to stamp out racist abuse on the social media site.

Sites like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter have become more prone to racist abuse, with many players sending out horrific messages.

The situation has reached a boiling point this year with sites failing to show evidence that they are helping to eradicate racist abuse of players.

Chelsea star Lukaku revealed that he does NOT check comments on posts. This is to protect his mental health.







“I don’t really read comments. I just post and then leave because I don’t think it makes sense,” he told CNN.

“This stuff can really harm you. We see a lot of people harming themselves because of social media abuse and it’s not just footballers.

“I think personally that if you want to stop something, you can really do it but they don’t and it’s a vicious circle.

“As players, we can boycott social media but it’s these companies that have to come and talk to the players or to the governments and find a way to stop it because I really think they can.”

And he has also called for a meeting to take place between a group of leading players and Instagram to work out an actionable plan for how to defeat the racist abuse launched at Premier League stars.

“The captains of every team and four or five players with big personalities should have a meeting with the CEO of Instagram, the government, the FA and PFA,” He also added.

“We should just sit around a table and have a big meeting about how we can attack it straight away, not only from the men’s game but also from the women’s game.

“We need to talk about the stuff that needs to be addressed, to protect the players but also to protect the fans and young players that want to be professional footballers.”













The Chelsea star also looked back at his experiences with Inter Milan, when he made strong comments about the racism.

“It’s an important thing because I know a lot of young people look at me as a role model,” Lukaku said.

“When I was in Serie A, I had a lot of help from the league because I made a strong statement about it. I said that we footballers are trying to entertain.

“Obviously, we make mistakes, we miss passes or good chances but it doesn’t mean because of that you have to abuse somebody about his skin colour or religion or sexuality or whatever.”