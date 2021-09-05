Savannah Chrisley Shocked at the Horrifying thing She Did!

Savannah Chrisley feels sentimental. The? arose earlier in the week. Chrisley Knows BestStar shared the ultimate throwback picture to own all throwback photographs. She revealed a time when she couldn’t believe that she did this shocking thing two years ago. The reality star chose to not regret any of her actions.

It’s all a part of growing and learning. Savannah still has much to learn. Fans will not be surprised to learn that Savannah loves to change up her look. Still, some fans wonder if she’s ever gone under the knife. Some fans think she looks different, even though it could be her hair or a little makeup.

Savannah Chrisley recalls the SHOCKING move

Savannah Chrisley began September with a Wednesday morning greeting. Series Photos from a throwback. growing up ChrisleyThe 2019 debut of her pixie hairstyle caused controversy. Fans couldn’t stop talking about her short ‘do. Savannah initially wanted to cut her hair for empowerment.

She claimed Miley Cyrus was her inspiration for her hairstyle at the time. Savannah decided to act after her hair dye accident. She presented her new look to the public on October 15, 2019. Miley Cyrus was her inspiration.

“I’ve always wanted to cut my hair since Miley Cyrus did hers super short,” She elaborated. “But then, recently, I think I got my hair colored too close in time by two different people and I don’t know what happened, but it just fried my hair. So I kinda had no choice because literally back here it was just a straight line with bleach. It was not a good day for Savannah.”

Savannah posted a photo to Instagram at the time encouraging her girls to march to a different tune. She doesn’t feel that women should do what men want them to do. It doesn’t matter if their man likes them with long hair. They should instead take big hair risks and do what feels right at the time.

Chrisley Knows Best fans debate on shorter vs. longer

The post was shared by her friends who were happy to comment on her cute pixie hair. Savannah Chrisley appears better with shorter hair, some said. It’s almost as if it became part of her sassy Southern personality.

Fitness trainer Ashley Borden wrote, “I LOVED your short hair! Your hair doesn’t change what’s [sic] on the inside.” Dermatologist Candace Marino added, “You can rock anything,” Erin Oprea also added, “I love it short.”

Savannah’s hair is longer than some people think. They’re glad to see that her natural hair grew back in. “U are beautiful but like longer hair,” One wrote. “Why do you keep cutting it, it looks better longer!!”Another confused fan commented. Some fans feel like Savannah’s hair transformation was so long ago.

What are your thoughts about Savannah Chrisley? Are you unsure if Savannah Chrisley looks better with shorter or longer hair? Comment below.