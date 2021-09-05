Woman Throws Old Rug in New House and Discovers Secret Door under It!

A single mother saved enough money to purchase an old house. But after removing the old rug, she discovered a secret trap door and couldn’t have imagined what she would discover inside.

Emma moved in with her parents after her husband of ten years kicked her out. He asked for a divorce. “I’m in love with someone else, and you need to leave,” He told her.

“What about our kids? Where will we go?” Emma asked, desperate.

Emma discovered a secret door in her new home.

“I don’t care. I never wanted them anyway. Leave!”He continued his cold stare.

Emma didn’t have a choice. He owned the house and most of his money. Her parents were able to help her settle in her new home.

“This won’t be for long, Mom. I’ll work and save for a new place,” Emma shared her story with her mother.

“Don’t worry, sweetheart. My grandkids and you will always be welcome in this house,” She assured Emma. But Emma didn’t want to take advantage. Her children were loud and her parents needed some peace in the home.

She found a gorgeous old house at an affordable price.

She used to be a stay-at-home mom because that’s what her husband wanted. Emma called a friend to get a job and was hired immediately. It wasn’t a great salary, but she had been out of the workforce for a long time, so it was better than nothing.

After several months, she and her mother started looking for homes that were less expensive. She found an old house at a great price but no one wanted it, as it required serious repairs. “Are you sure this is the house you want?”Her mom was interested.

“I think it’s perfect, Mom. It’s big enough for the family, and I’ll repair it slowly. There’s no way I could afford a house like this one if it weren’t in such shape. I’ll be buying it directly from the bank. Apparently, the old owner died, and the bank repossessed it,” Emma explained.

Emma and her dad decided that the carpet needed to be removed.

She made an offer and bought the house. They moved in, and Emma’s mom continued to help take care of the kids while she worked. Emma and her dad began to renovate the house. While it was slow at first, the house was being renovated faster than Emma expected.

They decided to replace the old carpet. Emma found a trap door after she had removed a section from the master bedroom. “What could it be?”She screamed out in surprise.

“I don’t know, Em. It could be a safe or a basement,” her dad suggested.

“No one said anything about a basement in this house,” Emma continued. Hesitantly they opened the door to find a staircase.

“See? It has to be a basement,” her dad continued. “Let’s check it out.”

The door opened to a basement containing hidden treasures.

“I don’t know. This is usually when things go bad in scary movies,” Emma whispered.

“Oh, please, Emma. Stop with that nonsense. Let’s go,” Her father laughed.

She followed him to the basement and brought a flashlight. Her dad found the only working light bulb and found canvases wrapped in blankets.

“Are these…paintings?”Emma wanted to know more about herself.

“The old owner must have left them here,” She said that her father was proud. “You might need to call the bank to inquire about it.”

Emma chose one painting for an appraisal. Source: Unsplash | Source: Unsplash

Emma followed her dad’s advice, but the bank said she was now the legal owner of whatever she found in that house. These paintings were gorgeous. They were beautiful and she even brought them up to hang around the house.

But they were so many so she thought of selling a few for some profit. One was hers to appraise at the local art gallery. “This painting is exquisite!”Nick, the expert said. “Based on the signature, they belonged to André Mossé.”

“Who is that?” Emma asked.

The paintings belonged to a Parisian artist unknown.

“He was a rising artist in Paris but only showed a few of his paintings before he went underground. No one knew what happened. Some believed he came to America and died here. I guess that’s true,” Nick explained.

“Are they valuable?” Emma wondered.

“I believe so. I’ll have to check with my colleagues. But you say you have several of these at home?”He asked her.

“I must have at least 20 paintings or so,” Emma replied.

Emma sold a few paintings and her family was financially secure for the rest of their lives. Source: Pexels | Source: Pexels

“Ma’am. You’re sitting on a gold mine,” The expert was amazed. Emma invited him over to his home to examine the other paintings. His initial assessment was right. They were worth a lot. So Emma sold a few to his art gallery.

Some of the money she received was used to fix the house and create college funds for her kids. She also hired a lawyer in order to force her cheating husband into paying child support.

Eventually, she and Nick fell in love.

What can we take away from this story?

Don’t be afraid to try old things. Emma discovered a hidden treasure that no one wanted under her house.

