British will face 7-times higher than usual demand for summer Vacations next Year!

The UK’s holiday boom, where people choose to stay rather than go to quarantine, will continue into next year.

Brits face a fight to book staycation reservations for next summer. “staggering” Boom – lettings are selling seven times faster than usual

Many people are choosing to stay in the UK, despite the travel chaos caused by the pandemic as well as uncertainty over the quarantine rules for this year. They want to try their luck with British weather.

The boom in staycations seems to be continuing into next year for those who are already planning.

The Sunday Times reported that hotels, holiday parks, and cottage rentals are all experiencing a higher level of demand than normal.

James Boyce, the head of Hideaway Holiday Group said that it was “staggering” To see lettings becoming fully booked so quickly.

“We have seen a seven times increase in advance bookings made this year for stays in 2022, in comparison with bookings made in 2019 for stays in 2020,” He said, reported The Sun.

“It is great to see that the staycation boom is continuing.”

Awaze, the owner of Hoseasons.com and cottages.com, are two major holiday letting websites. Awaze stated that bookings for next year’s summer have increased 82% compared to 2019, looking ahead to 2020.

Shelly D’Arcy, the chief business development officer at Awaze, said that it was known that 2021 would be a huge year for UK holidays but what has “surprised me” is because the demand is continuing well into next year and for the entire 2022.

It is clear that there is not much confidence in the stability of the international travel industry next year.

Throughout this summer tourists had to watch the government’s traffic light quarantine system to see whether they would have to self-isolate after going to popular destinations like Spain, France, or Greece.

This has caused some companies to be frustrated at the lack of clarity by the government.

One unnamed company boss told The Sun: “With the unpredictable traffic-light system and draconian testing rules, they are point blank trying to deter people from going overseas and are not giving consumers the confidence to book for next year.

“It’s great for domestic operators, but will result in mass failure of ones that deal in foreign holidays.”