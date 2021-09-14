Savannah Chrisley Reassures Chrisley Elliott Size Doesn’t Matter!

In a recent episode Growing up Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley gives her brother’s best friend, Elliott Kennedy some reassurance. Savannah lets her brother’s friend know that size doesn’t matter. It’s not what you think. Continue reading for more information.

Growing Up Chrisley Elliott meets star Savannah Chrisley

Chrisley USA Instagram shared an entertaining clip Growing Up Chrisley.Savannah is shown in her horseback riding attire, head to toe. It doesn’t take too long before Elliott shows up kind of dressing for the occasion. He’s wearing a maroon button-up shirt, jeans, and a belt with a large buckle. That’s not all. Elliott even wears black fringed chaps. Unfortunately, in this clip, viewers can’t see Elliot’s feet to see if he’s wearing cowboy boots.

Savannah can’t contain her amusement. She wants to see what Elliott is wearing. Elliott wants to make sure that the big horse really is his. It’s not. Sassy creator Savannah informs her friend that he will be getting the smaller horse. In response, Elliott explains that there’s “hardly horsepower in that one.” Savannah is quick to quip back. She replies, “Elliott, you should know. Size doesn’t matter.”Elliott can only respond by covering his face with a grin and lowering his head.

What are the reactions of fans to the pair interaction?

The clip’s comment section is filled with comments from fans. One fan believes that Elliott looks like Chase with his hat on. It is strange because many of the comments below suggest that Savannah and Elliott would make great partners. Some even believe Savannah is flirting with Elliott.

While most of the comments express their love for Elliott, that’s not to say there isn’t some negativity. The haters don’t go as far as to demand that Elliott is removed from the cast, but they let their distaste for the Growing Up Chrisley Make sure you are following the rules. One of the haters wrote, “Horrible show! All about annoying Elliott. Might as well change the name of the show.”An Elliott fan voices his support to protect his honor.

What do you think about Savannah Chrisley and Elliott Kennedy’s interactions? Please leave your comments below. Please come back often TV Shows AceFor more information Growing Up Chrisley News. USA Network will air a new episode on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. Chrisley Knows BestA new episode of the show will follow. Growing up Chrisley.