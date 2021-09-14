American Airlines plane Passenger tries to deboard mid flight! Mental Health

A recent clip shared on social media showing the moment a flight passenger attempted to get off a plane mid-flight has sparked the debate on the level of mental health care available.

Mental health is an important aspect of human life. Many agencies and organizations were created to ensure that people’s mental well-being.

A recent incident on an American Airlines flight has raised questions about how much progress has been made in maintaining stable mental health.

Man trying to board mid-air.

TikTok viral Video showing the moment a man on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City Attempted to get off the plane mid-flight but was resisted by a flight attendant has sparked a debate online.

Dennis Busch, a TikTok user, shared the clip along with the caption. “God bless flight attendants and pilots for what they have to deal with.”

A 61-year old passenger was observed acting strangely. He was grinning and violently putting on his mask before getting up to argue with the flight attendant.

The flight attendant explained to the passenger in a panic that the plane was about to landing, but he continued to stand on the aisle until another attendant told him to sit down.

Timothy Armstrong, a passenger, continued to argue and beratingly address the crew members. As he walked back towards his seat, he was heard making inconsistent statements.

Later, the man was seen sitting in his chair and muttering to himself like he was speaking to another person. He was heard. It is possible to say:

“Sorry. But that’s what they think of America. They think that it is a disgrace.”

Later on, police officers could be seen talking to the man, and he was escorted off the plane by the officers who cited public intoxication and disorderly conduct upon landing.

Busch shared the video during an interview with KUTV. She explained that she wasn’t sure what was happening on the flight so she decided to record it if any happened.

Armstrong was criticized for acting in a racist manner, but others observed that the clip did not contain any evidence that Armstrong was racist. However, there were concerns about Armstrong’s mental state.

One user suggested the 61-year-old was having a breakdown as he did not show any sign of intoxication, while another said he might have been going through psychosis. The video currently has more than 188,300 hits and 16,600 comments.