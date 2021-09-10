Saturday Night Live NBC SNL Announces Season 47 Premiere Date and Future of Several Cast Members!

Saturday Night Live NBC announced Thursday that the network will be returning for its 47th season. A teaser was released by NBC for the new season. It will air on Saturday, October 2. It was not clear who would host the first episode and which cast members Lorne Michaels intends to return.

Season 46 was overshadowed by questions about Kate McKinnon’s future, Cecily Strong and Aidy Bryant’s, Pete Davidson and Kenan Thompson. All veterans were given standout sketches that could have been their final performances on the show. August 2, Variety According to reports, Michaels and his producing crew started asking actors to promise to return earlier than usual. He hopes to keep some veterans on the show through at most the 50th season. This will be in fall 2024. NBC declined to comment. SNL Cast members usually sign their contracts late in summer or early in fall.

SEASON 47

OCTOBER 2, pic.twitter.com/IbMPM7SCBh — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 9, 2021

The cast was coy about returning to the show over the summer. Strong spent much of the summer promoting her memoir. It will all be over soon tell me. The New York times she was “still thinking” About coming back. “Throughout the year, there were times where I felt like a fifth-year senior and I’m just hanging around, dead weight. Then there would be moments that felt so good,” She said. “There are things I want to do, and I want to be open for these things. If I’m there, great – if I’m not there, great. I just want it to feel like the right thing.”

Thompson told Thompson in July Entertainment WeeklyHe had hoped for 20 seasons. He was the Nickelodeon Star of the Past and is currently the longest-tenured. SNL Cast member from the show’s past and spent last season juggling. SNL His team is your partner in success Kenan Sitcom. “As long as the show keeps going and they want me to be there and I don’t feel like I’m in the way of somebody else’s opportunity, should I just oblige?”Thomson said EW. “I don’t really know what to do at this point, as far as leaving is concerned. Like, why should I ever have to leave?”

Davidson, who starred in The Suicide Squad Is filming Meet Cute Kaley Cuoco, who has suggested this summer his collaboration with him SNL The future is not set in stone. “I don’t know what the plan is, “He told the story GoldDerby In June “Everything’s kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling.”