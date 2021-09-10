American Idol Bobby Bones discusses Possible Return!

American Idol Although the show has wrapped its current season, fans are eagerly awaiting the next round of contestants. There is still a lot to be known about Bobby Bones’ status as mentor in-house. It is possible that he will make a return. According to reports, there are still good chances.

After four successful seasons, Bones’ future depends on his busy schedule. Bones is best known for his radio show. Bobby Bones Show He recently got a new series of travel guides on National Geographic. Bobby Bones: Breaking the Chain. He has a host of other projects. Bones discussed whether he would return to PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview. Idol this upcoming season.

“I hope, “He said it without being able to give a definitive answer and then explained why. “Here’s kind of the situation I’m in now. It’s the greatest, unfortunate situation ever. I have a show called Breaking Bobby Bones and we just finished, all 16 episodes are up on Disney+, American Idol is also a Disney+ show because it’s ABC, [and] we’re trying to figure out where to put me because I can’t do them both at the same time, and if I go back to Breaking Bobby Bones — which I hope — I probably won’t be able to spend as much time over at Idol, which I love. So I have the great problem of I don’t know because, with COVID and the Delta variant coming back, the schedules are up in the air; my answer is I don’t know. Hopefully, I’m on something, but right now we’re just trying to figure it out.”

Bones along with the rest are at risk from the 2020 pandemic. American IdolThe interview was conducted via the internet as he wasn’t able to meet each contestant in person. The world had to accept the reality, but it was difficult for everyone. On IdolBones described the experience as “a rare opportunity to meet face-to-face” with every person in the most recent season. “oddly refreshing.”

“Oddly refreshing. I’ve been on the show for four seasons now and being virtual sucked. It sucked for everybody in all ways, but for me in my job I need to be with them, I need to be able to put my hand on their shoulder, I don’t always have to talk about music, I can talk about life with them and that’s just hard to connect whenever you’re on a Zoom for 12 minutes a day because they’ve got to go to other things, “The Dancing with the Stars alum explained. Bones is, like everyone else, ready to move on and not back with regards to the pandemic. However, he did mention how great Disney has been in its COVID-19 protocols. Rests assure him that if he can go back, he will feel safe.

He is currently juggling a very busy life and has not been able to do so. However, he recently partnered with Dog Chow In honor of Service Dog Awareness Month. Bones was the executive producer on a mini-documentary. Even Heroes Need HeroesThis video features a few veterans who received service dogs from Dog Chow after they had to adjust to a new lifestyle after battling PTSD. “Our veterans are coming back and they’re not equipped sometimes with the tools they need to just go day-to-day. Again, they’re not asking for a mansion when they come back, they would just like the medicine to help make them normal again,”He elaborated. “And to me, a lot of times the medicine is a service dog, and the reason they’re not just passing them out is that they’re so expensive.”The cost of each service dog is $20,000 so it’s not an affordable option.