Shop Owner Delivers Free Goodies To Customer With Her Order – But It Backfired!!

A shop owner burst out in tears while showcasing the brutal backfire she encountered from one of her customers. The netizens were stunned to witness the callous words of the buyer.

Recently, the tlc shop owner and viral TikTok star, Carissa Collins, shared a video that portrays a recent incident that broke her into pieces. She described a distressing interaction with one of her buyers.

She revealed that a staff of her shop delivered a lollipop as a complimentary gift to her purchase and hoped that the customer will be happy. However, things turned out to be a bid different as the buyer backfired. She retaliated with a blistering email, putting up some harsh words for the shop owner.

The owner also shared some parts of the email in form of snapshots. The email stated that they don’t eat these types of sweets, also quoting that she may have been okay with the gift if it were vegan. The buyer highlighted, “You, I liked your products. Please put more thought into things like this in the future.”

She went on to scream through her words as she explains that she will never again make a purchase from Collins’ shop. She further justified her statement saying that it was because the business has harmed the customer’s confidence.

With a tearful face, Collin expressed her feelings on TikTok. He pointed out her customer’s grievance on something like a lollipop. Addressing the harsh words of the purchaser, Collin said, “When did it become okay to address people like this?” She went on to say that there is no point in making such a huge issue if you are not fond of a lollipop. You don’t like it, just throw it away, it’s a gift. So, you can choose not to eat it.

The netizens were shocked at the response of the customer, and they actively supported Collin. The Internet users passed on incredibly compassionate comments to please the shop owner. Responding to all the lovely comments of the netizens, the TikToker shared another video, where she was spotted putting all the products in a box, inclusive of lollipops. She also thanked everyone for their kindness.

The emotional TikTok video has gone viral, and it has garnered over 550,000 views and 70,000+ likes within a week.