Sara’s Malayalam Movie Watch Online Free And Full Movie Download | Amazon Prime Video Original

The much-awaited Malayalam language film. Sara is rocking at the box office. It landed on Amazon Prime on July 5 and has grabbed a huge audience base with its heart-warming story. Director Jude Anathany Joseph has portrayed some of the most sensitive topics in an incredible manner in his latest blockbuster, “Sara’s”.

The movie follows the central character Sara Vincent, who dreams to be one of the finest filmmakers in the world. She never wanted marriage and kids. However, then life happened. She got stuck into love, life, and marriage with the constant social pressure to conform. Director Joseph has collected some of the most sensitive pieces to pass a silent slap to the mentality of society.

Featuring Sunny Wayne and Anne, Sara’s focuses on the dreams and aspirations of women who don’t have maternal obsessions. The women who love to chase their dreams and showcase their out-of-the-box qualities, irrespective of their views on motherhood. In a society, which disrespects and defames women, who do not give birth to a child, Joseph has created a masterpiece to shake their thoughts.

Sara, from an early age, was clear that she did not want to give birth to a child. She wanted to live her dreams and grab the crown of the best filmmaker. However, society raised several questions to manipulate the girl. As she stepped into adulthood she met Jeevan, who feel alike Sara about motherhood. The makers have tailored a thin line between Sara’s dreams and the struggles she deals with the society. Within the first day of its release on Amazon Prime, it has garnered an incredible rating of 8.2/10 IMDb. The audience loved the plot and the presentation of the theme in an extraordinary manner.

