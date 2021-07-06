She Season 2 Release Date Official Announcement: Filming Is Underway!!

Netflix’s popular female-centric drama series, She is finally returning for its second season. “She” is a crime-drama thriller by Imtiaz Ali starring Aaditi Pohankar. The filming of She Season 2 is already underway and the creator Imtiaz Ali has announced a more promising season this time.

“She” is Netlfix’s top-rated crime-drama series written by Divya Johri and Imtiaz Ali. “She” follows the sensational story of a female constable who joins an undercover mission to bust an underworld drug-dealing gang. Aaditi plays the lead character of Bhumika who turns into a prostitute to unwrap the dark mysteries of the underworld. With an incredible rating and huge fan base, She became one of the best Netflix shows of 2020.

“She” Season 2 Filming Is Underway!!

The streaming king quickly renewed it back in March. However, the pandemic interrupted to spoil the schedules of the makers. But, finally, some good news is popping out from the creators. The shooting work of “She” Season 2 has kick-started.

On July 5, 2021, creator Imtiaz Ali, revealed his excitement for the second installment of “She”. He posted on social media quoting “She’s treading haunting waters, but be warned: anything she deals with will ignite a new storm”. The main character of the show, Aaditi Pohankar also shared that the filming for “She” Season 2 has officially started. The actress created hype among the audience through her Instagram post hinting to them about a more intense and thrilling season coming up. Check out the official announcement here – She Season 2.

“She” Season 2 Release Date

“She” Season 1 directed by Avinash Das and Arif Ali, landed on Netflix on March 20, 2020 ad it’s been over a year since then. But, now finally there is a light of hope. Filming is running at a high pace. However, Netflix has not yet passed any updates on the release date of She Season 2. But, as per the reports we can expect, the streaming king to drop the sequel in the first quarter of 2022.

“She” Season 2 Cast

The cast of “She” Season 2 will most likely include – Aaditi Pohankar as Bhumika Pardeshi, Vijay Varma as Sasya, and Vishwas Kini as Jason Fernandez. While Vishesh Sagar will play Karthik, Kishore Kumar G will be back as Nayak, Saqib Ayub will play Hemant, and more. Other than these characters, new faces may be added to spice up the storyline.