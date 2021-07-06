Castlevania Season 5: Release Date | Is the Show Renewed or Actually Cancelled?

Castlevania has been a landmark anime on Netflix, and it was one of the first anime series. As the first-ever adaptation of a popular video game, Castlevania has amassed fresh ratings from Rotten Tomatoes.

Castlevania is one of the longest-running video game franchises, which dates back to the roaring 80s. The series’ plot is based in dark medieval follows Trevor Belmont, vampire hunter also an outcast as he saves Wallachia, Dracula, who is grieved from the death of his wife. Hence, Dracula released the otherworldly creatures to wreak havoc across the world.

Over four seasons, the series did receive critical acclamation from both fans and critics around the world. The series will not leave Netflix anything soon as the show is about night creatures, resurrection, vampires, and the undead.

So far in Castlevania Season 4

The fourth season of Castlevania did end up most appropriately. The battle took place in Castle Dracula. Moreover, as Varney played by Malcolm McDowell, a massive plot twist turned out to be the series’ very own Grim Reaper.

Varney’s goal is to resurrect Dracule and drive him completely insane to initiate a killing spree, and humans will be an endless source of food. Trevor managed to stop Varney, but it cost him his very own life, and the death of the grim reaper unleashed a powerful blast. However, Saint Germain saved Trevor by teleporting him to a different location.

Castlevania Season 5: Will there be a fifth season?

Back in March 2020, the recently released fourth season of Castlevania was announced. The final episodes of Castlevania in terms of season 4 released sometime in May 2021. The series pretty much wrapped up all the threads there were left to explore.

After Netflix canceled the show after the fourth season, the streaming giant didn’t provide any information about why the series was canceled.