Sarah Michelle Gellar of Buffy opens up about the issues she and her co-stars faced behind the scenes

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy couldn’t have tackled the onslaught of vampires on Buffy the Vampire SlayerWithout the support of her eclectic friends. Although the actors appeared friendly, there were rumors that tension existed between them. Gellar addressed the issues that she and the cast were having behind closed doors after years of speculation.

The problem of co-stars not getting along with each other is not new. Buffy cast wasn’t immune to this. Sarah Michelle Gellar gave some insight into the co-stars’ relationships in the book Buffy’s Heartbreaking Story: In Every Generation, a Slayer Is Born (via Buzzfeed). Gellar was open and honest about the experience of shooting a drama with rising stars.

It’s obvious that we worked very hard. As young people, we experienced ups as well as downs. Everyone has their arguments. There were moments when David was right. [Boreanaz]Could be quite a handful. He never really was to me, but I’m sure [he was]. It wasn’t rosy. It’s not easy to get along with everyone. Alyson and me had our moments. There’s no question. But you’re young. I think the unfortunate thing was that we were pitted against each other by the set we were on, and the world around us. It would have been different today, I think. It would have been quite a different relationship. However, we now have a wonderful and fulfilling relationship.

It could be difficult for young stars to headline a TV show. This was their first major project. According to a few former employees, the workplace environment was the main source of tension. Buffy stars. Sarah Michelle Gellar’s pressure appeared to be on a different level as the show’s lead star. The pressure was intense. BuffyActress at times, she was held accountable for her actions in tense situations.

There are times where I wish I could have done things differently, but I didn’t know how to handle the stress that I was under. I was really young, and I didn’t have any outside life. I was the one that was always working, and sometimes I would be resentful of the fact that they didn’t have to work all the time. It ebbs and flows, and anyone that tells you they get along with everyone all the time, it’s just not true.

The BuffyVet admitted that she was part of the show’s moments, but being the star of such a popular show at an early stage in her career can make anyone angry and jealous. After her stint as the Chosen One in 2003, Gellar has become closer to her costars.

Her honest admission came on the heels of her and the cast celebrating the cult classic’s 25th anniversary. Her time as Slayer is now over. Cruel Intentions actress did suggest Euphoria’s Zendaya as her replacement if the stalled reboot were to ever happen. If you want to relive Sarah Michelle Gellar and her co-stars’ time in Sunnydale, you can stream Buffy the Vampire SlayerSubscribing Hulu and Amazon Prime.