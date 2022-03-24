Sarah Michelle Gellar of Buffy opens up about the issues she and her co-stars faced behind the scenes

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy couldn’t have tackled the onslaught of vampires on Buffy the Vampire SlayerWithout the support of her eclectic friends. Although the actors appeared friendly, there were rumors that tension existed between them. Gellar addressed the issues that she and the cast were having behind closed doors after years of speculation.
The problem of co-stars not getting along with each other is not new. Buffy cast wasn’t immune to this. Sarah Michelle Gellar gave some insight into the co-stars’ relationships in the book Buffy’s Heartbreaking Story: In Every Generation, a Slayer Is Born (via Buzzfeed). Gellar was open and honest about the experience of shooting a drama with rising stars.
It could be difficult for young stars to headline a TV show. This was their first major project. According to a few former employees, the workplace environment was the main source of tension. Buffy stars. Sarah Michelle Gellar’s pressure appeared to be on a different level as the show’s lead star. The pressure was intense. BuffyActress at times, she was held accountable for her actions in tense situations.
The BuffyVet admitted that she was part of the show’s moments, but being the star of such a popular show at an early stage in her career can make anyone angry and jealous. After her stint as the Chosen One in 2003, Gellar has become closer to her costars.
Her honest admission came on the heels of her and the cast celebrating the cult classic’s 25th anniversary. Her time as Slayer is now over. Cruel Intentions actress did suggest Euphoria’s Zendaya as her replacement if the stalled reboot were to ever happen. If you want to relive Sarah Michelle Gellar and her co-stars’ time in Sunnydale, you can stream Buffy the Vampire SlayerSubscribing Hulu and Amazon Prime.