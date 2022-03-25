Marvel’s new Wolverine-actor may just be discovered

One of the best! Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessHugh Jackman has been linked to cameo rumors. Like Tom Cruise and John Krasinski, Jackman’s name keeps coming up in connection to the Doctor Strange sequel. The upcoming Marvel movie will feature at least one X-Men team member, so it’s a great place to see Wolverine pop up, even if it’s not going to be the Wolverine from the main MCU timeline.

Jackman resigned his position years before the Disney/Fox deal. Marvel has the opportunity to produce its own X-Men movies, and TV shows thanks to this deal. Finally, the X-Men will be able to interact with the Avengers. Therefore, Jackman’s Wolverine would be an amazing Doctor Strange 2 cameo.

But Jackman isn’t likely to play the MCU’s main Wolverine even if he appears in the Strange sequel. Marvel will undoubtedly cast a new character for the role. Marvel may have discussed the role with someone interesting. Keep in mind, Below are some MCU spoilers.

Who is Marvel’s new Wolverine actor?

Marvel doesn’t have to answer that question yet, as it has not yet announced any new live-action X-Men projects. The reboot of the X-Men cartoon is the only MCU show to feature mutants. Whoever voices Wolverine in that show won’t necessarily play the live-action version.

Before we get there, we’ll see Patrick Stewart as Professor X in Multiverse of Madness. This official cameo suggests that other mutants will join him. That’s why the Jackman cameo leaks make sense, even though we have no confirmations.

Marvel could also use Doctor Strange 2To test Wolverine alternatives.

Daniel Radcliffe is currently the closest alternative to Jackman. The Harry PotterRumours have it that an actor will appear in the role of an X-Force Wolverine version. Doctor Strange 2.

Radcliffe already deniedThese rumors are exciting news. To avoid spoilers, many MCU actors are refusing to play their Marvel roles.

Pablo Schreiber joining the MCU

This brings us to Pablo Schreiber, the latest Marvel MCU Wolverine development. You’ll see the actor as Microsoft’s Master Chief in the upcoming Halo series next, but Schreiber said in an interview he’s been talking to Marvel about the MCU.

Schreiber He confirmed the talksMarvel during an episode The Bingeworthy podcast:

Yeah. You know I’ve seen things pop up a lot. I’ve had a bunch of discussions with Marvel at different points in my career. We’ve never been able to find the right thing at the right time, but I’d certainly be open to that. But yeah it’s just staying open to the right path and I don’t know exactly what that is, but I’ll know it when I see it.

In this context, Schreiber mentioned his interest in playing the MCU’s Wolverine. Marvel was even open to the idea.

Yes, that was a possibility. That’d be fantastic, that would certainly be a dream casting. He’s actually my favorite hero, from a child he was always my favorite comic book. So I’ve had a long flirtation with that guy, so you know obviously that’d be a dream.

Having an actor confirm any sort of discussions with Marvel isn’t enough, however. And it’s unlikely that Schreiber would conclusively confirm he’s the MCU’s new Wolverine, even if that were the case.

Still, it’s an exciting prospect for fans and a name to add to the list of potential Wolverines in Marvel’s MCU. Jackman remains the most prominent name on that list. We can now add Radcliffe, Schreiber, and others.

