Monica O My Darling Release Date & Cast | 2021 Netflix Movie | Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi

After the latest blockbuster movie, “Roohi”, the Bollywood sensation, Rajkumar Rao is gearing up to drop another surprise bomb on his fans. He is ready to deliver some extraordinary moments to the fans in his upcoming project ” Monica O My Darling.” The fans are eagerly waiting for the film and we have some hot news for you.

” Monica O My Darling” is one of the biggest upcoming projects of Netflix in collaboration with Matchbox shots. Coming from one of the popular creators, Vasan Bala, the movie stars Rajkumar Rao in the lead role. While the other cast members include Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, and Sikandar Kher. All the Rajkumar Rao fans are eagerly anticipating the movie and finally, there is some good news popping out.

” Monica O My Darling” Release Date

As per the latest updates, the shoot for ” Monica O My Darling” is running at a good pace. However, Netflix had not yet opened up about the official premiere date of the film. But, with filming work underway we can expect the movie by early 2022.

” Monica O My Darling” Synopsis – What To Expect?

If you are craving the perfect blend of crime, dark comedy and drama, ” Monica O My Darling” will be a binge-worthy movie for you. It’s a collision of white-collar crime and black comedy. The story revolves around a woman who desires for something big and weaves a mysterious plan to pull of the perfect murder. With the star faces of Bollywood in the movie roster, ” Monica O My Darling” will surely be loaded with lots of twists and evil turns.

The movie director, Vasan Bala, opened up about the movie and shared about his excitement in an interview. He quoted that he had a long desire of creating a noir movie and tailoring it for Netflix with Matchbox Shots is a dream come true. He further added that ” Monica O My Darling” will be loaded with twists and turns, with the story of betrayal, love, and crime taking new ends.

So, it seems that ” Monica O My Darling” will be a bomb at the box office. Make sure to stay tuned for more updates on the movie.