San Sebastian to honour David Cronenberg with Donostia Award

The San Sebastian Film Festival will fete Canadian director and screenwriter David Cronenberg with its prestigious Donostia Award at the 70th edition, running 16-24 September.

The filmmaker will receive the career achievement prize on September 21 at a ceremony in the festival’s main Victoria Eugenia Theatre, followed by a gala screening of controversial Cannes 2022 Palme d’Or contender Crimes of the Future.

The body horror thriller – starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart – divided spectators in Cannes, prompting both walk-outs and a six-minute ovation.

Cronenberg has only attended San Sebastian once before in his career with Eastern Promises, which was the opening film in 2007.

Previous filmmakers to have received the Donostia Award include Francis Ford Coppola, Woody Allen, Oliver Stone, Agnès Varda, Hirokazu Koreeda and Costa-Gavras.

French actress Juliette Binoche will also be honoured with a Donostia Award this year.