What Happened To Phi Phi O’Hara After RuPaul’s Drag Race?

Jaremi Carey, aka Phi Phi O’Hara, was doing pretty well in “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” Season 2 before he was placed in the bottom alongside Roxxxy Andrews during the fifth episode. When Carey was then eliminated in 7th place by both Alyssa Edwards and Tatianna, many fans believed that the reasoning was because Carey was being suspicious in the competition’s previous weeks. Once again, Carey was being portrayed by the show as the villain, and he described to Vulture in 2016 how the hate from fans had come back in full force.

“It’s really upsetting because I put so much faith in this show [that] it was going to keep its word on this redemption for Phi Phi, and they’ve just made me look like another backstabbing manipulative monster,” Carey explained. “[I]… get all this hate from so many people that don’t even know me, and I wish the show would speak up about it and say something.”

Eventually, Carey debuted a brand-new drag look for 365 days straight on Instagram in 2017. But this time around, Carey’s aesthetic was more inspired by anime and cosplay instead of glamorous drag. This brought another transition in Carey’s career, where the Phi Phi persona was retired.