Samuel L. Jackson did not ask for a ‘Pulp Fiction Lightsaber in Star Wars’

Samuel L. Jackson claims he didn’t ask for it “BMF”His engraving “Star Wars” lightsaber.

This engraving refers to Jackson’s wallet character. “Pulp Fiction.”

Jackson said that Jackson “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”It was out of love for him that the crew did it.

“I have the real one at home that says ‘bad motherfucker’ right here,”He spoke while holding a miniature of the famous purple lightsaber that he played in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 movie. Jackson plays Jules Winnfield in the Quentin Tarantino 1994 movie. A wallet with the following words “Bad Motherfucker”It.

On Wednesday, he made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,”Jackson acknowledged that he didn’t ask for the engraving.

“No they did that because they loved me,”Jackson spoke. “I didn’t ask for it. When the shoot was over, when they presented it to me it had ‘BMF’ on the on/off button.”

Fallon also showed a photograph of the engraving at the show.

Jackson starred as Darth Vader in the Star Wars prequels. His character Mace Windu stood out because he was one of the few Jedi who had a purple lightsaber.

During the interview “The Graham Norton Show,” Jackson said he asked George Lucas, the creator of “Star Wars,”For his fictional weapon to have the purple color so that he could use it “find himself”In the battle scene of the second prequel movie “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.”

“I said to George, ‘You think maybe I can get a purple lightsaber?'”Jackson spoke. “He’s like, ‘Lightsabers are green or lightsabers are red.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I want a purple one. I’m like the second baddest Jedi in the universe next to Yoda.’ He’s like, ‘Let me think about it.'”

The “Shaft” actor continued: “And when I came back to do re-shoots, he said, ‘I’m gonna show you something. It’s already caused a shit storm online.’ And he had the purple lightsaber and I was like ‘Yeah!'”

Jackson hasn’t been in a “Star Wars” movie since “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”In 2005, rumors circulated that he could return as Mace Windu for a future project.

Jackson captioned the following last year: Instagram postUse the hashtag “#maceaintdone,”Many fans were led to believe that he might be in The “Book of Boba Fett”Disney+ will spin-off the series.

Ewan McGregor (Jackson’s costar) and Hayden Christensen (Hayden Christensen) will be making their return to Disney+ in the upcoming series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”