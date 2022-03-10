The Story Of IT’ Documentary Boarded By Cinedigm

EXCLUSIVE:Cinedigm acquired all North American rights. Pennywise: IT’s Story,The feature documentary that reveals the origins of Stephen King’s character.

The film premiered in Spain at the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, and was also shown in the UK at FrightFest in October. After the recent virtual European Film Market, the deal was finalized.

John Campopiano co-directs the project (Unearthed & Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary) and Christopher Griffiths (The Story of Hellraiser and Leviathan() The documentary includes interviews with many key people behind Pennywise as well as an exploration into the process of creating the show. ITFilms: casting, production, and effects.

Cinedigm will debut on TVOD platforms like Apple, Prime Video, Google, and VUDU this summer.

Gary Smart, John Campopiano. Adam Evans, Michael Perez and Hank Starrs produced the movie. Laurence Gornall and Brady William Dorman executive produced the picture. Brandon Hill negotiated the deal on behalf Cinedigm, Laurence Gornall for Unannounced Film Company.

“From red balloons to yellow rain jackets, the groundbreaking miniseries pushed boundaries and still has a lasting impact on the genre to this day,” said Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer at Cinedigm. “Even three decades after its release, It and the child-eating clown Pennywise scares audiences of all ages. We are excited to take horror fans on this terrifying journey back to the not so sleepy town of Derry.”