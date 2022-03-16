Salma Hayek Laughs About An Accidentally Showing the Cleavage Fixing Skirt

Get the Insider App A personalized feed, summary mode and ad-free experience. Download the app Close icon A pair of crossed lines form an X. This indicates that you can close an interaction or dismiss a notification.

Salma Hayek posted the following photos side-by sides of her on red carpet. She was fixing her dress.

One picture shows wind blowing her dress’ slit open. The second is where she bent down to fix it.

“Sometimes in an effort to cover something other things show up more,”The actor wrote.

Salmahayek wrote about a short wardrobe error on Sunday’s British Academy Film Awards red carpet, which saw her expose her cleavage to the camera.

The “House of Gucci” “Eternals”Star shared two side-by sides photos of herself on the red carpet wearing a purple velvet Gucci dressA deep thigh slit. The first image shows her showing both her legs. In the second image, Hayek can be seen benting over to adjust her slit, tilting towards the camera as she does so.

“Sometimes in an effort to cover something other things show up more,”Hayek made fun of the caption in English as well as Spanish, by taggin’ both Gucci’s Instagram account and BAFTA’s Instagram account in the post.

The Royal Albert Hall, London hosted the awards ceremony on Sunday. “Bridgerton”According to Insider, Simone Ashley’s Valentino pink Valentino outfit and Max Harwood (English actor)’s turquoise suit were two of the highlights from the event.

Hayek also recently wrote about a wardrobe accident she had at Screen Actors Guild Awards this month. Her glove got stuck on Fran Drescher’s dress in the toilet just before Hayek was to present the award to best actor in a limited-series.

“My glove got stuck on the great @officialfrandrescher dress, so I got stuck in the bathroom right before I had to present the award to @michaelkeatondouglas who was also stuck in the bathroom,”she Posted in the postYou can also add a dress, glove and laughing emoji.