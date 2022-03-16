Strange New Worlds’ Finds Its James T. Kirk In Paul Wesley

Paul Wesley joins the cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Wesley stars in the iconic role as James T. Kirk in Season 2 of Paramount+ Drama Series. William Shatner is most famously known for the role.

The casting takes place before the premiere of season one, which airs in May. The show’s second season was renewed in January.

Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn/Una Chin-Riley) as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. Their adventures predate Captain Kirk’s ever stepping foot aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise.

The cast also includes Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga.

Wesley was previously one the leads The Vampire DiariesAlso starred in Tell me a storyParamount+’s predecessor CBS All Access. He can also be seen on the Shudder feature History of Evil alongside Stephanie Beatriz.

He also directed episodes of Roswell, New Mexico, Shadowhunters And Legacies.

Star Trek: Strange New WorldsThe show is hosted by Henry Alonso Myers and Akiva Goldsman, with the pair serving as executive producers alongside Jenny Lumet and Heather Kadin and Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth.

The series is produced and distributed by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

“Paul is an accomplished actor, an astonishing presence and a welcome key addition to the show. Like all of us, he is a life-long Star Trek fan and we are excited by his interpretation of this iconic role,”Alex Kurtzman; Akiva Goldsman; Henry Alonso Myers.