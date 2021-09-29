Safety expert warns against hotel scam involving your credit card and here’s what you need to know if you’re targeted

A SAFETY expert has warned against a hotel scam involving your credit card.

These scammers will tell you what to do.

4 A woman shared that there is a scam that targets hotel guests specifically

4 She warned about getting calls asking for credit card information

Although staying at hotels for even just one night is meant to be relaxing, sometimes it can turn into a total nightmare.

Cathy Pedrayes, a TikTok star who shares safety tips on her page, said in a video: “Watch out for this scam!

“If you’re staying at a hotel and get a call from somebody saying they’re the front desk and your credit card was declined or lost – it’s probably a scam!”

She warned that you should not give your credit card information to anyone over the phone.

“Instead, hang up, go to the front desk in person, and report your call. You’ll also want to verify your payment.”

Many others commented on her video to admit that they were victims of similar scams.

One person said: “I work at a hotel and this is very true. Never give out your information over phone.”

A second one commented: “This happened to me! He tricked me by knowing the exact amount my room service bill was, so I trusted it.”

Another warned that these calls usually happen at night, which is the first red flag.

Angela Riihiluoma, an ex-hotel employee, confirmed that there are at minimum several items you should NOT use in a guest room.

“Never ever ever use the coffee machine,” Riihiluoma stated in a TikTok video.

“Because apparently, some people like to use it as a urinal, so I don’t care how addicted you are to coffee, don’t use it.”

Some hotel rooms will include glasses for water in the mini kitchen, while others will have them in a bathroom where people can wash their teeth and rinse.

TikTok’s star said: “Apparently, housekeepers only get so much time to transform a room, and sometimes they just wipe it down with Windex.

“They don’t even wash them.”

Another follower commented on the video, saying that people shouldn’t use ice buckets.

4 She said to never give out the information over phone

4 She suggested reporting the call to hotel management and checking in with them personally