The Reason Piers Morgan Just Blasted Daniel Craig

The Reason Piers Morgan Just Blasted Daniel Craig
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

The Reason Piers Morgan Just Blasted Daniel Craig

The impetus for Piers Morgan’s criticism of Daniel Craig was sartorial in nature, and focused on a pink velvet blazer Craig wore during his latest film’s premiere. Morgan expressed disapproval for Craig’s choice of fashion in a tweet, presumably sent following the event. The tweet featured a photo (pictured above) of Craig. “O dear O (7) dear,” Morgan wrote in his caption, seemingly attempting to make a James Bond pun a la Internet visual cues. “James Bond would never wear a garish pink suede dinner jacket.” 

Morgan’s fixation on the color choice of Craig’s jacket — pink — seems to jibe with a similar insult Morgan threw his way in 2018, when Morgan posted on social media that Craig was an “#emasculatedBond” in response to a picture of Craig carrying his then-infant daughter in a papoose. Morgan’s outdated views of masculinity have not been limited to Craig. 

In 2019, The Independent wrote extensively about Morgan’s underlying affinity with men’s rights activists after he expressed his outrage over a Gillette razor ad, which incorporated the #MeToo movement. Morgan shared similar sentiments in March over the gender-neutral rebranding for the children’s toy Mr. Potato Head. At the time, TV personality Susanna Reid put forward the idea his fury over a hollow potato-shaped piece of plastic and its relation to orthodox binary gender expression could be a sign of Morgan’s “fragile masculinity.”

Latest News

Previous articleSafety expert warns against hotel scam involving your credit card and here’s what you need to know if you’re targeted
Next articleDisney Bolsters Unscripted Division With Promotion Of Tiffany Faigus

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder