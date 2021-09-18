Sadio Mane breaks a ruthless Premier League record while scoring 100th Liverpool goal

Sadio Mane broke a Premier League record in scoring his 100th goal for Liverpool on Saturday afternoon at Anfield, and Crystal Palace fans will be sick of the sight of him.

The Senegal international has managed the three-figure tally after just 224 outings for the famous club having joined from Southampton for £34million back in 2016.

The 29-yearold scored three goals in five of the campaign’s opening five matches, after scoring 11 Premier League goals last term.

Palace fans will be delighted to only face Mane in the league this season, even though they were thrilled by his latest contribution.







(Image: Getty Images)



With his goal against the Eagles on Saturday, Mane broke the record for successive games scored against the same club with an astonishing nine.

This surpasses the eight goals Robin van Persie (ex-Arsenal and Manchester United) managed against Stoke.

Liverpool had won eight Premier League titles in succession, beating Palace by 24 goals and conceding five goals.

Can Sadio Mane lead Liverpool to the Premier League title? Give us your thoughts in the comments section







(Image: Getty Images)







Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news? Get the Central Recorder’s football email newsletter. You will never miss any of the most important news, from the latest transfer news to the agenda setting stories. How do you sign-up? It takes only seconds. Just type your email address in the box at top of the article and click’subscribe. It’s that easy. Each morning you will receive an email containing all the most important news stories. Here’s more information about our email newsletter.

Klopp said of his forward before kick-off: “Sadio looks really good, he looks really sharp.

“I know we talk about these things when a striker misses some chances, but that he has the amount of chances he has, the amount of finishes he has, that’s actually the important stuff.

“Sadio is in a good moment; a really good moment physically and mentally as well, so really confident and you can see that.







(Image: Getty Images)



“A player misses a chance and doesn’t look desperate or whatever, he has a smile on his face and he knows, ‘I could have done this or this better…’ and all these kind of things.

“It’s all good for the moment but Sadio is an exceptional player so he has to perform exceptional because this is the standard we expect from him and he usually delivers.”

Mane has a chance of extending his record in Liverpool’s match against Palace on January 22.