Sacred Games Season 3 Release Date Netflix | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Statement About Renewal

In 2018, when the first Indian Netflix Original Series was launched, the viewers didn’t know what they were getting into. Sacred Games is a gem in the crime thriller genre. The brilliant scripting and amazing performances literally stole the hearts of the viewers. After successfully running two really good seasons, the audience is keen to know about Sacred Games Season 3.

Sacred Games, released in 2008, is the television adaptation of the novel by Vikram Chandra. The series holds the record as the only Indian series that appeared on the New York Times’ The 30 Best International TV Shows of the decade. But the question remains: When can we hear about Sacred Games Season 3 Release Date? Here’s all that we know about the Season 3 Release Date of this celebrated series.

Sacred Games Season 3 Release Date

Netflix hasn’t officially announced a renewal of the highly acclaimed TV Show since Season 2 hit the screens. But the fans were left on a cliffhanger finale which might turn into a probable Season 3 release of Sacred Games. But, to the disappointment of the myriad fans, the lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has confirmed there will not be Sacred Games Season 3 renewal. Accordingly, the show is said to have completed all details as per the original novel. Saif Ali Khan, who also plays a lead role had spoken the same. But he remained optimistic by adding “There’s always scope for more”.

The series revolves around the lives of police officer Sartaj Singh and gangster Ganesh Gaitonde played by Saif and Siddiqui.

If Sacred Games Season 3 gets a release, we now know that the show writers have all the freedom to expand on the details. We could be on board a suspenseful and action-filled Bollywood crime story.

Since Netflix hasn’t made an announcement yet, we are all waiting eagerly to know more about Season 3 Release dates. When Sacred Games Season 3 happens, (spoiler ahead!) we will finally know whether Sartaj’s password worked. Well, if the bomb did explode, we might have to console ourselves and accept the climax of Season 2.

And getting back to when to expect Sacred Games Season 3 release: The pandemic has taken a lot from all the shows and movies recently. So we need not expect more than an official announcement this year.