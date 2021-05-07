Paatal Lok Season 2 Release Date – Latest Updates

Do you love watching crime thrillers? Then, Paatal Lok is a must-watch series for you. The Hindi web series coming from the box of Amazon Prime Videos is one of the top crime thriller series on the Internet. After the incredible success of the first edition, Paatal Lok is gearing up to return with its second season. Here is all we know.

Paatal Lok is a hit Hindi web series streaming on Amazon Prime. With an IMDb rating of 7.8, the series is rated as the best crime thriller of the year by fans. Directed by Sudip Sharma, the series earned an incredible response from viewers. Paatal Lok got nominated at the Filmfare OTT Awards and secured five of them. The series revolves around the journey of a cynical inspector to the door of the underworld. The plot and cast of Season 1 were loved by the viewers and the fans are now waiting for its sequel. The wait is over as it’s just knocking at our doors.

Paatal Lok Season 2 Release Date

As per the latest information, Paatal Lok Season 2 is ready to land on the OTT giant, Amazon Prime. Although there is no verified news about its exact release date, we can expect the release of the sequel any time in the mid of May 2021. Social Media is flooded with tweets for Paatal Lok Season 2 and the release seems to be much earlier than expected.

The first season of the show landed on Amazon Prime on May 15, 2020. Therefore, the next season is also likely to come after a year, i.e., in May 2021. However, the covid-19 situations may push back its release. Fingers crossed and let’s wait for an official announcement.