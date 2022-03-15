S.W.A.T’s Shemar Moore Shows Fans An ‘Average Day’On Set with Cool BTS Videos

Shemar Moore’s greatest asset is giving fans behind-the scenes content from the sets. S.W.A.T. The actor demonstrated what an actor can do in advance of the CBS procedural’s newest episode. “average day”It’s what it looks like on set. While it might seem normal to him and his crew, it will be seen as something special by the loyal viewers of the show. It’s actually pretty cool!

The Criminal Minds An alum shared a video on recently InstagramIt walks viewers through the normal production process of creating an episode of S.W.A.T.The clip seems to show everything from 20-Squad getting ready to film, to the crew finally getting on a plane and making their entry. Needless to say, if this is an average day on set, I’d never want to leave:

It’s amazing to see the intricate work that goes into creating what we see on TV screens. A side note: This video makes me wonder about 20-Squad’s plans for the remaining episodes. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out, but I doubt the squad can handle it, no matter how dangerous.

However, Shemar Moore’s series just filmed its 100th edition. One image shows the cast posing before Black Betty, while another depicts them with a small cake looking like the vehicle. The episode, set to air on April 10, will see Hondo trying to clear his name after he’s framed for murdering two officers, per TVLine. The CBS drama The series is well-known for its large number of episodes. So the 100th episode will be something to look forward too.

Despite the difficulties the show has faced since moving to Sunday nights in the new year, S.W.A.T.It has been delivering more than average storylines and action sequences. It will likely see an increase in its ratings. Fans could be lured to continue watching or returning to the series by all of the new action. At the moment, the series is a veteran. The show has not been renewed for a sixth-season, but CBS seems to be slowing down when it comes time to make announcements about all its dramas. We hope that the renewal is granted so that we get more from the show, and Shemar Moore’s cool videos.

In the meantime, be sure to watch all of 20-Squad’s big rescues and action sequences on new episodes of S.W.A.T.These episodes air Sundays at 10 PM EST on CBS. You can also stream past episodes with a Hulu account. In addition, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring TV schedule to see what else to look forward to this year!