Ye wrote on Instagram, “He had been…” “allowed”To see his children one week before.

Kim Kardashian responded directly to him via Instagram, stating that he had just picked them up in the morning.

Ye has made a lot of comments about Ye’s divorce from their four children.

Ye claimed that Kim Kardashian was his ex-wife. Kim Kardashian responded to Ye’s claims. “allowed”He said he’d picked up his children from school the morning before and had not seen them since then.

Ye, previously known as Kanye West on Monday He posted a photo of the backpack he claimed was his daughter’s.The enamel pins show three faces: Kardashian, Kardashian, and a generic green alien.

“This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,”Ye wrote the post. “This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

Ye responded directly to Kardashian on Instagram through the comments section of his post.

“Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,”She responded.





Kim Kardashian directly commented on Ye’s Instagram post.





@kanyewest/Instagram









Ye and Kardashian share four children together, North, 8, Saint 6, Chicago, 4, & Psalm 2. They have been the focus of Ye’s social media posts during his ongoing divorce from Kardashian. He had previously criticised North West’s presence at TikTok where she shares an address with her mother. Unter der Bezeichnung @kimandnorth. He also After Kardashian’s Vogue cover shoot, the photos were posted on InstagramAsking for his family’s support “back together.”This post was since deleted.

Ye is rarely mentioned by Kardashian on social networks regarding his claims concerning the children or their separation. She posted a reply to Ye’s February 4th post “constant attacks”Check out her Instagram story.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,”Kardashian wrote that she wanted to keep private all matters relating to the children.

In March, a California judge declared Kardashian legally alone. She granted her request to end her marriage with Ye before the finalization of her divorce. Ye’s surname was also removed from Kardashian’s name.