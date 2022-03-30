Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project Cracks Netflix’s Top 10

“The Adam Project” — a sci-fi time-traveling adventure film starring Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña and Mark Ruffalo — cracked Netflix’s Top 10 most popular original movies of all time.

The family-friendly action movie debuted at No. 7 on Tuesday, marking Reynolds’ third movie to rank in the Top 10. Currently, “The Adam Project” also holds the top spot in Netflix’s Top 10 Films (English), with 31.7 million hours viewed.

Reynolds is the first actor to hold three titles in the streamer’s Top 10 most popular movies list. “Red Notice,”International caper pic starring Dwayne and Gal Johnson, which debuted in November last year, broke records and became the most watched project in its first 17 days. The Michael Bay-directed “6 Underground”At No. 9 and is re-entering Top 10 for first time since November. They have viewed 364 million and 205.5 millions hours, respectively.

Reynolds was previously tied with Sandra Bullock (who has two films among the Top 10). “Bird Box” “The Unforgivable.”

Helmed by “Stranger Things”Shawn Levy is an alumnus. “The Adam Project” — which debuted on Netflix March 11 — follows the titular Adam, a time-traveling fighter pilot, who accidentally crash lands in the year 2022. As such, he’s forced to team up with his 12-year-old self (newcomer Walker Scobell) to complete a mission with life-and-death implications for the future. Reynolds and Levy both loved the film, and they also served as producers.

“The Adam Project” also set a personal record for Levy, who became the first producer and director with both a television series and film in Netflix’s Top 10 most popular lists.