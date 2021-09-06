Airbnb Mom Reacts to Negative Review Using the Owner’s Netflix Account!

After a week-long vacation, a woman was shocked to find an Airbnb owner had written a negative review. She sought advice online about whether she should challenge the review.

Many owners have very strict rules for guests who stay in their holiday homes or cottages.

You might ask people to empty the trash on their last day or take down the beds before they go.

It can sometimes feel a little burdensome at the end of your holiday but that’s normal for renting someone else’s house.

A negative review from an Airbnb owner left one mum feeling upset after a week of fun.

Mumsnet was shared by her, asking if she’d been unreasonable during her stay. She said they’d left the property an extra hour late, and had also broken a bowl.

Inadvertently, the family used Netflix by the owner. People were not impressed and some even said that they didn’t like it.

She wrote: “We had a lovely stay (won’t mention where but in the UK) and left a glowing review of the place, which, to be fair was pretty immaculate when we arrived.

“Checkout was supposed at 10.00. This is at least an hour earlier than we have ever had, and we tried to get out of there in time.

“But with two teenage kids, we had managed to get all of our stuff out of the house and by the car by 10.40 and I was just doing final checks, cleaning the kitchen, and hoovering when the cleaner arrived.

“Although she was quite curt with me while I was driving, she was able to park just 5 yards away and then practically threw me out the door before I could grab the bags of rubbish to put in the recycling bin.

“We had hoovered the night before, cleared away all of our breakfast, and generally tidied but apparently didn’t put everything back in its right place.

“[The complaint said we]Moved artwork” (absolutely no idea what this could be) and left so much dog hair on the sofa it took an extra hour to clean (the dog, which we had checked was ok in advance, was banned from the sofa when we were there but may have got up there when we were out but we certainly didn’t notice much hair).

“It turned out that the cleaner was actually the owner’s mom so I suspect I made an offense by mentioning she was “brusque” Maybe they are upset that we broke a bowl of dessert, but I left enough money to cover it and offered more if necessary. Perhaps we accidentally used their Netflix account, rather than ours, ?).”.

One commenter said: “Sounds like you made a mess, and used their Netflix which will mess up their algorithms and potentially stop them using it at the same time.”

Another one: “You left nearly an hour late, the cleaner couldn’t park nearby and had to lug stuff, you broke something, you used their Netflix, you left dog hair all over the sofa…oh OP.”

The third was added: “Using their Netflix is pretty bad form, it messes up the algorithm and it’s obvious it’s not your account when you log in.

“On its own, it’s minor; but after being an hour late to check out and breaking something, and the potential dog hairs, it sounds like they’ve just overall found you to be poor guests.”