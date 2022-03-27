Ryan Gosling Almost Guest Starred On Donald Glover’s FX Show ‘Atlanta’

Actor Ryan Gosling was set to guest star on season three of Donald Glover’s FX show AtlantaBut plans were canceled.

The show has always been guest star heavy with folks like Migos, KattWilliams, and Michael Vick appearing on the show but Gosling is an unexpected choice I’m sure not even fans didn’t see coming.

In an interview with People Magazine, Glover detailed how he approached the Oscar nominated actor, and the reason he couldn’t participate. “I was so bummed because the part was so great for him”Glover said. “He said he was a big fan, but he had something else, and it just didn’t work out.”

It’s no surprise Gosling turned it down as the actor has a packed schedule. He’s set to star in upcoming films including The Gray Man, Wolfman, BarbieAnd a few other things.

Season 3, which debuted March 24, features 10 episodes. This marks the first season. AtlantaHulu will offer in-season streaming. You can stream the first two seasons on Hulu. They aired before FX was part of Disney, and before Disney took over Hulu.

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,”Eric Schrier is President of FX Entertainment. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

Atlanta,Produced by FX Productions. Executive produced by Donald Glover (Stephen Glover), Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle