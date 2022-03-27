Colombian Officials Open an Investigation into Taylor Hawkins’s Death

In a Friday statement, The Foo Fighters revealed that Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters, has died at 50.

Officials confirmed that an ambulance was sent to Hawkins’ room in response to reports of a shooting. “a patient with chest pains.”

Officials in healthcare said that they could not revive Hawkins.

Officials in Colombia launched an investigation into Taylor Hawkins’ death as Foo Fighters drummer.

The official Foo Fighters Twitter account revealed on Friday that Hawkins died at age 50. The band was Touring in South America, was scheduled to perform in Bogota (Colombia).

In a Press release shared to Twitter on Saturday, Bogotá’s District Department of Health said Hawkins died in a hotel on Friday located in Chapinero.

Hawkins’ band, as well as Colombian authorities, have not released Hawkins’ cause of death.

Spanish press release said that a local emergency center was notified about a patient complaining of chest pains at the hotel. Officials stated that an ambulance was sent to the scene. A healthcare professional tried to revive Hawkins but was unsuccessful. According to the press release, he was declared dead.

According to the press release, authorities removed the body and started an investigation into the cause of death.

—Secretaría Distrital de Salud (@SectorSalud) March 26, 2022

“The District Department of Health mourns the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognized internationally for his work,”According to the press release.

According to a tweet sent by Colombia’s attorney general on Saturday, investigators and prosecutors have been assigned to the investigation.

Insider requested comment from Foo Fighters representatives, but they didn’t immediately respond.

The Foo Fighters stated that the members of the band were not a threat to their safety. “devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

Travis Barker was one of the many musicians who spoke out on social media following Hawkins’ passing, along with Ozzy Ozbourne (and Miley Cyrus).

“I don’t have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again. I’ll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis,”Barker shared Saturday’s on Instagram. “You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, ‘kid you’re a star.’ And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination.”