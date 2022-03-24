Russia Launches an Instagram Clone called Rossgram, Following the Ban

Russia launches Rossgram, a new social media platform that follows Instagram. It was outlawed in the country.

Instagram was extremely popular in the country. It is a source income for bloggers as well as small businesses.

Russian developers launch an Instagram clone called Rossgram. It is named after the well-known American Instagram. The country banned photo-sharing apps.

According to Its websiteRossgram will be available to sponsors and investors on March 28, before being opened to bloggers and other users.

“My partner Kirill Filimonov and our group of developers were already ready for this turn of events and decided not to miss the opportunity to create a Russian analog of a popular social network beloved by our compatriots,”Alexander Zobov is the co-founder and author of the app. per Reuters.

“Rossgram is a new social network with a familiar and understandable interface, rich features, and simple working conditions,”Text on the website is read.

Many small businesses and bloggers relied on Instagram to generate income. per NBC News. Russia ban the app on March 14 after it declared the platform as illegal. Meta, the parent company, an “extremist organization” under Russian law.

Many Russian influencers wept last week as they said goodbye to their millions of followers.

Russia has witnessed a number of Copycat versions of Western brandsAfter the threats of sanctions, the companies fled the country. For example, Uncle Vanya’s Russian fast food chain applied to trademark a symbolThey resemble McDonald’s famous Golden Arches.