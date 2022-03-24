9-1-1’s Maddie And Chimney Are Finally Reuniting, But It’s Sadly Not All Good News

9-1-1 It was finally back on Fox for the spring premiere. It was full of emotion and action. Two key characters, Maddie and Chimney, were missing from the episode. Maddie Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Maddie, in a heartbreaking twist, stepped out of the picture earlier in the season after harming her and Chimney’s daughter. In reality, Love Hewitt was actually on maternity leave. Kenneth Choi’s Chimney departed just a few episodes later and set out on a journey to find her. With the series now set to catch up with the two of them in next week’s episode, the series’ co-showrunner is previewing what to expect — and it’s not all good news.

9-1-1 Kristen Reidel, co-showrunner, discussed the upcoming episode. “Boston,”With TV Insider. The episode will follow Chimney to Beantown as he tries to find Maddie in the midst of St. Patrick’s Day chaos. Many people have assumed that a reunion between them would be emotional and difficult. Reidel’s comments suggest that this will be true.

Maddie’s been gone for six months, and Chimney has been gone almost as long. A lot of this episode is going to be about how we got to this moment, how we got to Boston and really about Maddie’s journey back to health and being ready to come back home and Chimney’s sort of desperation to find her. Then fate intervenes.

It’s been a long wait for this reunion, but it looks like it will be well worth it. Flashbacks were also mentioned by the producer. These flashbacks would cover the time from Maddie dropping off Jee at a firehouse to leaving the message for Chimney. According to reports, the two lovers will meet up “an unexpected way,”This could prove to be both tragic and entertaining. In the promo for the episode, it was described as follows: “the most heart-wrenching episode”So get your tissues ready.

There’s always the question of how the couple will move forward. Kristen Reidel explained, on that note, what Kristen Reidel and the other will do in Season 5, and, spoiler alert: they’ll try to save their relationship.

Maddie’s definitely in therapy. Chimney should probably be. But a big part of the back half of the season is that relationship and how you salvage it because the reality is they were apart for six months and not just apart, but he didn’t know where she was. That causes some complications in their feelings for each other, and it’s gonna take a minute for them to figure out what the path forward is for them.

While it’s nice that we’re finally getting Maddie and Chimney back after the time away from them, it’s going to be heartbreaking to see them go through so much. This is especially true for the latter, as she’s already gone through a lot, thanks to developments like the Buckley family secret that nearly ruined her relationship with Buck. Maddie’s postpartum depression is not going to make it any easier.

Viewers may still have vivid memories of the character’s departure from the show earlier in the season. Although it was great storytelling, viewers probably felt disappointed when Chimney returned the firehouse and discovered baby Jee and a message. Overall, they are both a joy to have back on. 9-1-1Although I am grateful for their support, my heart is not ready to bear more. We are praying that everything turns out well for them and their baby, and that there won’t be too many scary episodes.

As you can see, it all comes down. 9-1-1 This Monday, March 28th at 8 p.m. ET on Fox! For more information on other shows, please do yourself a favor and visit CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV calendar.