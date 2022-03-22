Russia Bans Instagram and Facebook For ‘Extremist Activities’

A Moscow court approved Monday a request by prosecutors to ban Facebook and Instagram. “extremist activities.” Prosecutors have accused the social media companies of refusing to comply with government requests to remove what they deem fake news about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the organizing of anti-war protests in Russia.

In a case against Meta, the court barred social media platforms in Russia from opening offices and conducting business. Individuals are not allowed to open offices or conduct business in Russia, according to the state-controlled media outlet TASS. There will be no chargeWith “extremism”For continuing to use Facebook or Instagram.

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging system that is widely used across Russia, wasn’t mentioned in the ban. As of today however, Telegram has outperformed WhatsAppdespite increasing restrictions on foreign digital platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Instagram, Telegram has risen to the top of the list. Reuters reported that Russian authorities actively promoted Telegram to be an alternative. reported.

The Russian-founded app hosts content channels that cater to the majority of Russian media and government entities as well as public figures.

Russia already blocked Instagram and Facebook. Roskomnadzor, an internet censor agency, announced earlier this month in Telegram that Meta was illegally suppressing information sourced from Russian media outlets.

Meta, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Voice of America funded by the U.S. government, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Meta, Meta and U.S.-funded Voice of America are all part of the BBC. Deutsche Welle is a German broadcaster and Meduza is based in Latvia. All were blocked.

Major media and tech companies – including Google, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, and TikTok – have suspended ad sales and removed state-backed news organizations from using their platforms, and have implemented policies to combat misinformation about the war.