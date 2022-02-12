Russia-Backed Separatists Conduct Military Exercises, Ukraine Warns

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s military warned on Friday that the Russian-backed separatist army in the country’s east had been put on a high level of alert, completing a near encirclement of Ukraine by forces now poised for military action, even as the Biden administration warned that a Russian invasion could be imminent.

The drills tested the separatists’ preparation for live-fire operations, practicing “driving artillery, tanks and armored vehicles” in field exercises, the Ukrainian statement said. Some units of the force, believed to number 30,000 troops, were put on their highest level of alert, the Ukrainians said, and senior Russian military officers were observing the activity.

The warning coincided with an even more dire pronouncement out of Washington, where officials said that Russia had moved up its timetable and could launch an invasion of Ukraine within a matter of days, even before the end of the Olympics.

“Russia could choose in very short order to commence a major military action against Ukraine,” the national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said. But officials also cautioned that they could not yet be sure exactly when, or even if, Mr. Putin may decide to invade.