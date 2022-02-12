Where Is the Oscar Nominee Streaming?

“CODA,” writer-director Sian Heder’s big-hearted and barrier-breaking film, stands out for more than a few reasons. It premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival to immediate acclaim, scooping up four awards including the U.S. Grand Jury Prize and U.S. Dramatic Audience Award, before selling to Apple for a record $25 million.

The film continued to win praise well past its debut in theaters and on Apple TV, culminating with this year’s Academy Award nominations. In addition to Best Picture, “CODA” is up for Best Adapted Screenplay (Heder) and Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur), who became the first deaf male actor to be nominated for an Oscar.

Awards aside, “CODA” resonates as a loving depiction of a deaf family and their hearing daughter (“CODA” stands for “child of deaf adults”), Ruby (Emilia Jones), who must navigate between her family duties and her desire to strike out on her own. Unlike “La Famille Bélier,” the 2014 film on which it’s based, all of “CODA”s deaf characters are portrayed by deaf actors. By foregrounding deaf perspectives and the Rossi family’s authentic bond, “CODA” is both a win for visibility and a winning coming-of-age story.

If you’re hoping to see “CODA” ahead of March 27’s Oscar ceremony, here’s how to watch.

What Is “CODA” About?

Set in a small Massachusetts seaside town, “CODA” chronicles the life of Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), parents Jackie (Marlee Matlin) and Frank (Troy Kotsur) and brother Leo (Daniel Durant) during Ruby’s senior year of high school. As the only hearing member of her family, Ruby serves as an interpreter for their fishing business while trying to blend in at her high school. When her choir teacher Mr. Villalobos (Eugenio Derbez) helps her discover her singing voice at the same time her family launches a new business, Ruby is torn between pursuing her passion and remaining by their side.

For more, check out the trailer here.

When Did “CODA” Premiere?

“CODA” officially premiered at Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 28, 2021, and debuted in theaters and on Apple TV+ on Aug. 13, 2021.

Where Is “CODA” Streaming?

“CODA” is exclusively streaming on Apple TV+. The streaming service is free for three months with the purchase of any Apple device. You can also sign up for a seven-day free trial, after which it costs $4.99 a month for a subscription.

Is “CODA” Playing in Theaters?

As of now, “CODA” is no longer playing theaters. Keep an eye out for specialty screenings within the next few weeks.