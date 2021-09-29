I’m suing my daughter-in-law after I found out she’d been pocketing my grandson’s £600 Christmas money for FIVE YEARS

AN UPSET grandmother shared that her daughter-in-law had been taking the generous cash gifts she had been giving to her grandson and spending them on herself.

The woman stated that she runs a decent business and had been saving money for her grandson’s university fees and a deposit on a house.

In addition the generous grandparent also gave her 15-year-old grandson $800 (around £600) as a Christmas and birthday gift.

Writing on Reddit, she said: “It’s quite a hefty sum of money, but he is a great child and I believe he deserves the money.

He recently came forward to tell me that my daughter in law stole a lot from him and some money from my son.

It turned out she was spending a lot of money on herself, and decided to pretend my grandson’s money would go towards college funds. (It was often through gift cards so how could it ever go towards college?

“He was apparently barely even FED, and didn’t receive basic necessities most of the time.

“Six years ago she broke up with my son, and dated a man who’s salary was well enough to make sure my grandson was getting what he needs. They weren’t in poverty.”

The grandmother said that she was angry at her daughter in law for taking money from her son.

She stated that she was furious at her daughter-in-law for taking the money from her grandson.

“I recently emailed my sister-in-law to inform her of how much she owes us and that I will be suing her if she fails to pay by the end the year.

“Well, she was furious. She used the fact that her boyfriend is an’militarysniper’ to threaten me with dropping the charges.

“I told her I refuse to do so, and ignored her after that, knowing if she continued to threaten me all she is doing is incriminating herself.”

However, not all family members were supportive of her anger.

She said: “My other son who is also an employee of mine said I was being too harsh on her and should have just let it go, and that I already have enough money as is to pay him back.”

Fellow Reddit users were quick to agree with the upset grandma.

One person said that she rarely says this and that people are quick to jump on small issues. However, I recommend calling the police.

“The ‘military sniper’ threat may just be hot air but it’s still a death threat.”

While another said: “Good on you for standing up for your grandson, but if you seriously suspect neglect then it’s best to take some legal actions about it (if he’s a minor then there might be laws in your area about mandatory report of abuse and such).”

While a third said: “Go to the police and make a report of the threats she made on your life.

Tell them she took money from him and neglected him.

“The fact that you have more money does not mean you should have to pay again and again and again.”

She continued with a second comment, explaining that she had already made a decision to stop gifting him cash gifts.

She stated that she had already stopped giving him cash gifts and would continue to put all future money in his college savings account until he turns 18.

“Any gifts from now on will be clothing or me buying things for him while he is right there with me so he can pick out what he wants.”

