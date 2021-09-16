Former X Factor Star Freddie Combs Passes Away At Age 49

Freddie Combs, a former contestant on the Fox series, The X Factor, died last Friday, his wife Kay told TMZ. He was 49 years of age.

Kay told TMZ that Freddie, a minister, was surrounded by friends and family at a hospital in Florida. According to Kay, the death was not due to COVID-19 but was the result of kidney disease.

Combs was a contestant on the second season of The X Factor and became a fan favorite. Kay told TMZ Combs was working hard the past 11 years to get his weight down. He had once weighed over 900lbs and was now 385lbs. This is a developing story.

