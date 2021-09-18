Rudy Giuliani’s Queen Elizabeth Controversy Fully Explained

By Brandon Pitt
In
In a distorted, fun-house mirror fashion, there’s a kernel of truth to Rudy Giuliani’s story. He was indeed knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his role as New York City Mayor on 9/11, just weeks after the attacks. The rest of the story is a fabrication. According to the fact-checking website Snopes.com, Giuliani, as an American, was granted an honorary knighthood, which is the highest distinction a non-British citizen can receive from a ruling royal, but not a “substantive” one, which is only given to U.K. or Commonwealth citizenry. 

The very fact that it is called honorary knighthood does not mean it can in any way take away the citizenship of the recipient. In addition to this, the Los Angeles Times explained shortly following Giuliani’s bestowment, his substantive knighthood did not come with a full title (meaning, in this case, sans the honorific of “Sir Rudy”). As Snopes noted, it’s possible for those given honorary knighthoods to change to “substantive” ones if they pursue and receive U.K. citizenship, but that comes with a set of standards — for instance, doing the bare minimum to attain it, like establishing U.K. residency as a non-citizen, which Giuliani has never done. 

At this time, it is unclear why Giuliani shared this proven false anecdote at his 9/11 anniversary speech.

