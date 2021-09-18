Here’s Why Producers Selected Clayton Echard For ‘The Bachelor’

Rumors have been flying as to who would be named The Bachelor 2022. Reality Steve believed it would be Greg Grippo. Some wanted to see Andrew Spencer and Michael Allio as the next lead. All those rumors came to a close when one of Michelle Young’s upcoming contestants was seen filming in Missouri. His community rallied behind him, even featuring a banner in Eureka encouraging Clayton to find love. So, what made producers know they needed Clayton Echard as The Bachelor?

Why producers chose Clayton Echard as The Bachelor

US Weekly shared details about why Clayton Echard was chosen as The Bachelor. Something had to catch their eye to cast a man Bachelor Nation hasn’t even met yet. Nobody knows how far he makes it in Michelle’s season or even how fans will perceive him. However, if it’s anything like producers apparently think, fans will love him.

According to reports, it didn’t take long for production to realize that Clayton was a perfect fit to be The Bachelor. A source said, “Clayton stood out right off the bat.” They continued, “Producers ended up going with him because they believed he was the best fit for the role. They wanted to switch things up and go with someone new and someone who hasn’t been in the spotlight yet.”

They went on to say, “The mystery makes it more exciting for the prospective contestants. The crew found out about it last minute. The decision wasn’t even made until about a week prior to filming his intro.”

His community rallied behind him

The mayor of Eureka, Missouri let locals know that Clayton would be filming at a particular time. They were there to show support for the 28-year-old man looking for love. Clayton spoke to the fans at the gathering saying, “I’m excited. I’m also very, very nervous, and I’m looking to find my person.”

Videos surfaced on the internet from the day of filming. While the world now knows that Clayton is indeed The Bachelor, ABC has yet to confirm it. However, creator Mike Fleiss did go to Twitter to say the next lead’s name begins with a “C.” He also tweeted that their new man is packed full of sincerity.

Clayton is in orthopedic sales. He also enjoyed being a freestyle rapper and playing football in the past. He briefly played for the Seattle Seahawks but didn’t make the final team roster.

What do you think Clayton is doing so far?