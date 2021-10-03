Per MSNBCRudy Giuliani, a witness in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit, testified that the so-called “Voting System” was based on the fact that there were no voting machines. “evidence” on which former President Donald Trump based the claims he virulently supported and touted were in large part taken from social media — namely, Facebook posts — and were not corroborated in any fashion via fact-checking or interviewing sources. Giuliani, who was not forthcoming during the deposition, stated that “those social media posts get all one to me,”via Insider.

Giuliani has previously claimed Eric Coomer, a Dominion employee, played a crucial role in an alleged scheme to commit fraud, according to the outlet. Giuliani, however, refused to answer questions about any other posts that could be used as evidence. “Right now, I can’t recall anything else that I laid eyes on.”

Insider claims that Joe Oltmann, a conservative podcaster, first made the claim linking the employee to the fraud allegations. He claimed that he had gone undercover for an internal investigation. “Antifa conference call,”According to Insider, “Wherever a person is known as…” “Eric from Dominion” bragged about his part in election interference. (There is not evidence Oltmann’s account was made.) Giuliani claimed that this was the main basis for the election fraud claims, but later stated, “It’s not my job in a fast-moving case to go out and investigate every piece of evidence that’s given to me.”