Is it? Prince WilliamAre you worried? Kate Middleton after noticing she’s shed some pounds? William, according to a tabloid, was worried that she might have an eating disorder just like his mother. Princess Diana. We’re checking back in on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Report Reveals ‘Real Reason’ For Kate Middleton’s ‘Dramatic Weight Loss’?

Twelve months ago Star informed readers that fears had mounted over Kate Middleton’s health. Middleton has always cut a slim figure, but the tabloid insisted she’d shrunken down to skeletal 95 lbs. The report said that Prince William was “scared Kate is buckling under the pressure of royal life.”A insider said that William “is especially terrified” since he knew about his mother Princess Diana’s battle with bulimia. The source said that an eating disorder was the reason. “could very well be connected to [Middleton’s] being stick thin.”

But the insider dished that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to the United States increased Middleton’s stress exponentially. “Kate’s workload is twice what it used to be,”The tipster trusted. The responsibility of “homeschooling George and Charlotte,”Both William and Middleton were struggling. Evidently, William sought the help of both. “the queen and his father.”William was unmistakably mentioned by the tabloid “isn’t a doctor”However, he will continue to seek medical attention “if things get much worse.”

Is History repeating itself?

This story raised many concerns. First, the images used by the tabloid were too old for the story. Since Middleton wasn’t wearing a mask in any of them, they were obviously from the very beginning of 2020 — or, more likely, even earlier. They were obviously chosen to fit the magazine’s story. And since it was completely made up — by the tabloid’s unnamed source or the publication itself — only old pictures worked.

Also, the outlet relied heavily on Princess Diana’s past struggle with an eating disorder to make it seem like Middleton is battling one. The tabloid even featured side-by sides photos of Diana in the same outfits as Middleton. But the problem is that Diana’s personal maladies have absolutely nothing to do with Middleton. If Middleton were struggling with an eating disorder, William might have been reminded of his mother’s battle with bulimia, but the connection would only exist in his mind.

This report was merely speculation to shame Middleton and accuse the Sussexes of some imaginary wrongdoing. In truth, Harry and William seem to have been able to get along well the last time Harry visited England. It is unlikely that William believes that his brother is indirectly responsible for his wife’s eating disorder. And recent photos of the duchess at a charity event show her looking healthy as ever, so we aren’t seeing any cause for concern.

The Tabloids On Kate Middleton’s Weight

For years, the tabloids have been obsessed with Middleton’s weight. In the beginning of this year In Touch The report claimed that Middleton weighed an alarming 97 pounds. Then Life & Style Both William and Queen were reported to be concerned about Middleton’s thinness. Then came the Globe Middleton, a rumor, was both pregnant And weighed 97 lbs. Obviously, the tabloids have a fixation on the duchess’s weight and can’t be trusted to report accurately on the matter.