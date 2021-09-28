RS Charts: Drake Holds Number One as Lil Nas X Debuts

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy easily repeated at Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The 21-song set amassed more than 200 million streams, led by four different Top Ten singles. In addition, songs from Certified Lover Boy picked up 12,300 downloads.

If Drake hadn’t dropped an album, Lil Nas X would likely have debuted at Number One with Montero, which earned 21,600 sales, more than 25,000 song downloads, and over 125 million streams. Drake and Lil Nas X were the only two acts to earn more than 100,000 album-equivalent units this week.

Sticker — The Third Album, the latest release from NCT 127, launched at Number Three. Its total was driven almost entirely by sales — 59,000 — rather than streams: 3.6 million. Kanye West’s Donda fell to Number Four, earning 71.6 million streams. Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, the second most popular album of the year, rounded out the Top Five, picking up another 52 million streams.

1 Album Units

168.2K Album Units

168.2K Album Sales

1.8K Song Sales

12.3K Song Streams

208.4M Record Label





Republic/Cash Money Peak Position

1 Weeks on Chart

3 Top Songs Way 2 Sexy Knife Talk Girls Want Girls Top Songs Way 2 Sexy Knife Talk Girls Want Girls Record Label





Republic/Cash Money 2 NEW! Album Units

123K Album Units

123K Album Sales

21.6K Song Sales

25.6K Song Streams

126.9M Record Label





Columbia Records Peak Position

Weeks on Chart

1 Top Songs Industry Baby Thats What I Want Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Top Songs Industry Baby Thats What I Want Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Record Label





Columbia Records 3 NEW! Album Units

62.4K Album Units

62.4K Album Sales

59K Song Sales

1.5K Song Streams

3.6M Record Label





SM ENTERTAINMENT CO Peak Position

Weeks on Chart

1 Top Songs Sticker Lemonade Breakfast Top Songs Sticker Lemonade Breakfast Record Label





SM ENTERTAINMENT CO 4 Album Units

57.6K Album Units

57.6K Album Sales

1.1K Song Sales

140 Song Streams

71.6M Peak Position

1 Weeks on Chart

4 Top Songs Hurricane Moon Off The Grid Top Songs Hurricane Moon Off The Grid Record Label





Def Jam 5 Album Units

51.2K Album Units

51.2K Album Sales

6.9K Song Sales

9.4K Song Streams

52M Peak Position

1 Weeks on Chart

18 Top Songs good 4 u traitor deja vu Top Songs good 4 u traitor deja vu Record Label





Interscope

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

In its second week on the chart, Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed fell to Number Ten, with 18.3 million streams. The rapper Mozzy launched at Number 21 with Untreated Trauma (9.5 million streams), a 10-track set featuring EST Gee and Kalan.FrFr. The latest Bob Dylan bootleg release was the only other new album to arrive in the Top 40 thanks to 10,700 sales.

See the full RS 200 here.