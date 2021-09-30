Royal marine shows the best self-defense moves which won’t break a single nail after you’ve had a mani

A MAN has shown how people with long manicured nails can defend themselves against an attacker without breaking a single one – even sporting a nice set of blue talons himself for effect.

The Royal Marine, who goes by the name @DutchintheUSA on TikTok, first taught woman how to accurately throw a punch, but noted it’s difficult to make a fist if you have claws.

4 The man shows how to defend yourself if you have long nails and you won’t hurt yourself or break a single one Credit: TikTok/@dutchintheusa

4 The royal marine said throwing a regular punch with long nails is extremely difficult Credit: TikTok/@dutchintheusa

Aside from breaking a nail, women risk hurting themselves too as fake nails will dig into their palms while attempting to throw a punch.

The trained marine suggested a way to defend yourself, and it is much simpler than you might think.

“In my last video you saw my rolling up my fingers like this to create a fist. Obviously you can’t do that [with acrylics] and it hurts very, very much,” The clip has been viewed more than 11 million times.

Rather than using your knuckles, the marine suggests hitting the attacker with your palm, or with the side of your hand.

He suggests that you keep your fingers tucked half the way, to prevent them from being broken.

He demonstrates the move wearing long fake nails of his own and says this move will “still work” when you use enough force.

You won’t even injure your self in this move, making it perfect for personal safety.

Many people who saw the clip expressed gratitude for the tip and noted that it might save someone’s lives.

“Bestie this could save your life,” One person commented that they had tagged a friend of theirs.

While another said the video shared “information I didn’t know I needed”.

Many women were thankful that he actually put nails on his own nails.

“Not all superheros wear capes, some wear acrylics,” One said.

Another added: “This was so wholesome, I love this man.”

“I am delighted that he put them on both hands even though he didn’t need to. 10/10 for commitment to the part,” said someone else.

The man’s whole page is dedicated to demonstrating loads of personal safety tips and tricks

4 He even sported his own set of long blue talons to demonstrate the move

4 He said the move still works well in defending yourself against an attacker Credit: TikTok/@dutchintheusa