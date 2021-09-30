Fremantle Completes Acquisition of Twelve Nordic Productions Labels Under NENT Group Banner

Fremantle has completed its previously announced acquisition of 12 production labels in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark from Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group).

The RTL Group-owned “Got Talent” producer will use their new assets — 12 companies in all across Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark — to form Fremantle Nordics.

The Scandinavian NENT Group had its unscripted assets on the sales block since early 2020. Strong Productions (Denmark); Grillifilms Moskito Television (Finland); Monster and Novemberfilm, One Big Happy Family; Playroom, Rakett, Strix TV (Norway); Baluba, Strix Television (Sweden).

The companies join Fremantle’s existing Nordic production outfits, which operate as Fremantle in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland, as well as the separate Miso Films, producers of “The Investigation,” “The Rain” and “Those Who Kill,” and Blu, which makes “X Factor.”

The deal, which was announced in July, has now been approved by the region’s regulators.

One of the best known formats from NENT’s unscripted roster is “The Farm,” which has aired in 50 territories, and throws a group of men and women on a farm to hack country life.

Fremantle Nordics will be reorganized under distinct labels. These labels will cover the three content pillars Entertainment, Drama, Film and Documentaries as well as branded content and event management. Morten Mogensen, the CEO of the 12 NENT labels, will continue to be in charge.

A Fremantle Nordics board was established to manage the strategic integration of the Fremantle businesses already operating in the area and the newly acquired labels. Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin will lead the board, along with Fremantle Group COO Andrea Scrosati. Other Fremantle Group executives will also be part of the board.

Daniela Matei, Fremantle’s CEO of Nordics and Poland, and Mogensen will work together with the Fremantle Nordics Board on the integration plan between the businesses, they will both report to Andrea Scrosati, Group COO and CEO Continental Europe.

Fremantle’s Mullin said: “We welcome the new labels and incredible talent into the Fremantle family. We are very proud of our existing businesses in the Nordics who have achieved great success. With the completion of this acquisition, we look forward to working closely with Morten and the great creative talent within our new group and achieving bigger things together within the region”.

In August, RTL Group announced its aim to increase Fremantle’s full-year revenue target to €3 billion by 2025. The acquisition of the 12 production labels from NENT Group forms part of Fremantle’s wider growth strategy to invest in production companies, content and talent around the world to source the best creative ideas, develop and create strong and unmissable IP.